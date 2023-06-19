Chef Simeon Hall Jr to open ‘Preacher’s Kid’ restaurant, celebrating island inspired soul food

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian Celebrity Chef Simeon Hall Jr is preparing to spread the good news about Bahamian cuisine even further with the opening of his island-inspired soul food restaurant, ‘Preacher’s Kid’.

Slated to open in late-July, the walk-up, casual food eatery will be situated in the heart of downtown Nassau at the newly-opened Nassau Cruise Port. With its prime location, the restaurant is poised to serve thousands of patrons from all over the world daily.

Hall conceived the idea of opening an ‘island soul food’ restaurant while consulting with the planning committee for the newly-unveiled Nassau Cruise Port.

“I started doing some work with the planning committee of the port and that blossomed into an opportunity to start this restaurant,” revealed the owner of Simeon Hall Restaurant Management Group.

Hall added that as part of his agreement with the Nassau Cruise Port, and in partnership with the University of The Bahamas’ (UB) School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies, the restaurant will employ student chefs enrolled in the program.