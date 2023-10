NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis refuted claims that Co-Founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried met with him to discuss paying off the country’s national debt.

It has been alleged that Bankman-Fried started considering the idea of paying off The Bahamas’ national debt himself to enable the country to fix roads and build schools more easily, according to a book written by Michael Lewis on Bankman-Fried.

Davis did not respond to those claims.