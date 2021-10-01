Charles Murphy sent on administrative leave pending “full investigation”

Doan Cleare named acting commissioner, Bernadette Murray returns to BDOCS

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Department of Corrections Services Commissioner Charles Murphy has been placed on administrative leave, pending “a full investigation into several issues”, according to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

In a statement, Munroe said there were three areas of concern, including a briefing produced for him which indicated that the department was not being operated in accordance with the Correction Services Act; an order of the Supreme Court ordering the release of environmentalist Prescott Smith may have been breached; and concerns surrounding Smith, who tested positive for the coronavirus, being quarantined in a cell with three other individuals.

Smith was committed to the corrections department for failing to follow a Supreme Court order, according to the minister.

“In the face of these concerns commissioner Murphy was directed to proceed immediately on administrative leave,” Munroe said.

The minister said BDOCS Deputy Commissioners Doan Cleare and Bernadette Murray, who were in the Ministry of National Security, have been ordered to return to the department of corrections where Cleare will serve as acting commissioner.

In affidavits filed in the Supreme Court on May 10, 2019, Don Cleare and Bernadette Thompson-Murray alleged that then Minister of National Security Marvin Dames forced them to take vacation leave to make room for Murphy’s appointment as commissioner of corrections.

Cleare and Thompson-Murray were represented by Munroe and Associates, the firm the Munroe headed.

The pair sought for the court to deem Murphy’s appointment invalid.

In court documents, Cleare and Murray claimed Murphy had more accumulated leave than both of them combined; that the appointment was political as Murphy had allegedly openly campaigned for the Free National Movement (FNM) in the 2017 general election; and upon returning from leave, the pair were prevented for performing their duties.

Murphy has worked for the department for more than 30 years.

Yesterday, Munroe advised that he led a delegation from the ministry to the department and interviewed the officers in charge of the medium and maximum security, sickbay, the Central Intake Remand Facility, and the women’s unit, as well as the medical officers and personnel in the medical records section.

“I am concerned over the condition of BDOCS and some of the protocols reported to be in place,” he said.

“I have tasked Acting Commissioner Cleare and Deputy Commissioner Murray to assess the current condition to immediately seek to remediate poor conditions and tighten protocols in line with the advice of Dr Johnson.

“I believe that with a cooperative effort we can truly see a new day at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

“If we are truly about rehabilitation, transformation and correction then we must ensure that stakeholders are treated fairly and civilly.”