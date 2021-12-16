CHARITY IN NEED: Red Cross says demand for assistance up 20-25% but donations down

Red Cross manager notes people still struggling financially amid pandemic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While donations continue to be down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross has seen demand for assistance increase 20 to 25 percent.

Laurie Major, resource mobilization and communications manager of the Bahamas Red Cross Society, told Eyewitness News: “I must say that donations are definitely down from what we normally would experience during the Christmas season.

“We understand that that is due to the pandemic and the fact that some persons are still rebuilding.

“We do have a $5 Christmas drive happening, where we are asking members of the public to give $5 monthly or $60 annually towards making it a better Christmas for some persons.”

Major noted that while donations may be down, demand has been consistent throughout the pandemic.

“The demand has been consistent since the pandemic, especially with the food task force being halted,” said Major.

“The last time I checked, demand was up about 20 to 25 percent.”

She added: “We encourage persons to give a little this Christmas and help some persons to have a better future.

“Persons can go to Aliv’s ‘Together Bahamas’ platform and donate to our campaign.”