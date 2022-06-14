CHARGED: Long Island MP Adrian Gibson remanded to prison after failing to post bail

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Long Island MP Adrian Gibson was remanded to prison last night after failing to meet bail conditions set by a magistrate yesterday.

Gibson faces charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving and money laundering connected to contracts Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration received during his tenure as chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation.

Gibson was charged alongside six other defendants, including Tanya Demeritte, Rashae Gibson, Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson, and Elwood Donaldson Jr.

His bail was set at $150,000 with one to two suretors with signing conditions to present at a police station every Friday by 7pm.

Gibson faces one count of making a false declaration of disclosure of interest in government contracts on August 23rd, 2021, knowing it to be false.

He faces three counts of conspiracy to commit bribery. Prosecutors allege that between June 23rd 2020 and July 7th 2021 Gibson conspired to solicit an advantage from Elite Maintenance Incorporated Limited and Baha Maintenance and Restoration as inducements to or rewards for or otherwise on account of the assistance he gave or the influence he used to help the companies procure and execute capital works projects with WSC.

He faces more than ten counts of bribery. It is alleged that between August 23rd 2018 and August 17th, 2021 he solicited and accepted advantages from Elite Maintenance LTD and Baha Maintenance for WSC work. The contracts involved painting and landscaping work, among other things.

Gibson also faces many counts of receiving. It is alleged that he dishonestly received a $15,600 cheque for a landscaping/maintenance contract the WSC issued to Elite Maintenance LTD on November 6th, 2018 despite knowing that the appropriation of the funds was an offense.

It is alleged that he similarly received other cheques involving Elite Maintenance LTD, including a $5,075 cheque on November 19th, 2018; a $4,700 cheque on December 14, 2018; a $4,700 on January 30, 2019; a $5,075 on February 6th, 2019 and a $750 cheque on February 13, 2019.

Other cheques he allegedly received include $5,075 on March 15, 2019; $5,075 on April 15, 2019; $2,537.50 on 21 May 2019; and another $2,537.50 on 21 May 2019.

Between June 3rd 2019 and March 25th 2021, 21 payments totaling $111,683.28 were allegedly illegally wired to him based on the contract WSC gave Elite Maintenance LTD. Similarly, $538.660.08 was allegedly wired to him between Tuesday 7th July and March 4th, 2021.

A sum of $298,567.21 was allegedly wired to him between July 14th, 2020, and March 17th, 2021 related to the contract WSC gave Baha Maintenance and Restoration.

Gibson, between November 23rd, 2020, and December 31, 2021, allegedly received $251,686.40 through three-wire payments. He allegedly received $27,811.00 in wire transfers between April 20, 2021, and August 17, 2021.

Gibson was charged with numerous counts of money laundering. It is alleged that he used funds from Elite Maintenance Incorporated and Baha Maintenance & Restoration to buy a number of vehicles, the prices of which range from $1,579 to $10,799. The vehicles included Kia Sorento cars, a Chevrolet Orlando, a Toyota Previa, a Blade 150, two Bull 200s, two Challenger 150x, and others.

It is also alleged that he used the proceeds of the crime to buy property.

In one case, he allegedly used funds from the bank account of Elite Maintenance Incorporated to buy a lot worth $150k in Marva Cay on February 13, 2018.

Likewise, he allegedly bought a 2,888 sq ft single-family residence off Shirley Street worth $525k.

He allegedly illegally bought a parcel of land in Long Island valued at $15k on Friday, December 2019; an acre of land in Gray’s Long Island valued at $15k on April 30, 2020; and a parcel of land in an area known as “Bunches” Long Island valued at $150k on October 8, 2020.

It is further alleged that on July 30, 2021, he illegally used funds from companies with WSC contracts to buy two parcels of land in Warren Street and Farrington Road valued at $215k.