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Charge expected to be upgraded after 69-year-old stabbing victim dies in hospital

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police wish to inform the public that the victim involved in the stabbing incident that occurred on Weddell Avenue, Grand Bahama on May 22nd, 2026 succumbed to his injuries shortly after 4 p.m. while receiving medical treatment in hospital on May 28.

The accused in this matter was arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court in Freeport on 28th May 2026 at 10 a.m., charged with attempted murder. In light of the victim’s death, the charge is expected to be upgraded pending further direction from the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

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