Chaos in Custody: Caucasian Woman Uses Racial Slurs, Defecates on Floor During Arrest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A disturbing video obtained by our newsroom captures a Caucasian woman in police custody using racial slurs, and defecating on the floor of a station on East Street South.

According to police sources, the woman was arrested on Tuesday in the Carmichael area and transported to the East Street South station.

Once inside, officers say she reportedly became violent—biting one officer, fighting another, and kicking a woman who initially tried to calm her. Moments later, the woman can be seen cursing at officers and defecating on the station floor.

An internal police investigation is set to be launched.