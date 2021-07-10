CHANGE OF HEART: Govt. agrees to host two-day independence concert after criticism from creative community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has announced that it will host a two-day music festival on July 30 and July 31, featuring 48 Bahamian musicians from across the archipelago, in celebration of the country’s 48th independence.

The announcement followed criticisms and lobbying from local artists who slammed the government after not being included in the initial plans for this year’s festivities.

Those artists argued that the initially planned event did not highlight true Bahamian culture.

During a press conference on Thursday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis said the government has heard the cries of those artists and acknowledged the dynamics of the creative arts community.

“It would be awesome if we could include everyone in this venture but 48 artists representing our 48 years of independence will be chosen from around the length and breadth of The Bahamas so that all islands will be represented,” Lewis said, adding that the production will be live-streamed and recorded for rebroadcast.

The two-day event will be keeping in line with this year’s Independence Day theme, “Let’s Celebrate Freedom”.

The Independence Celebration Committee, headed by Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes, said the decision behind the initial plans for the celebrations were based on a theme to get back to the country’s “root” as a “Christian nation”.

He contended that Bahamians are on the lineup, noting the choir is fully Bahamian.

Wendi Lewis-Knight, one of the artists who advocated for change, offered thanks and appreciation to Lewis for granting an audience with artists on Tuesday about not being represented and presenting the issue to Cabinet.

“We’re excited about this partnership and we look forward to fostering this relationship with a view of deepening the impact the arts and entertainment industry has on our great country,” she said.