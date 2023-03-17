Chamber of Commerce: Grand Bahama needs “things to happen and quickly”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama’s Chamber of Commerce president said yesterday that the island needs an overall vision, noting that while it remains poised for serious recovery and development, “we need things to happen and happen quickly.”

While addressing the Grand Bahama Business Outlook, GB Chamber of Commerce President James Carey said he is “totally convinced that Grand Bahama remains poised for serious recovery and development.”

Carey noted that while the business community and the Grand Bahama community at large have been impacted by various issues and events over the years, “we need things to happen and happen quickly.”

Carey added: “Grand Bahama needs an overall vision as to where we are going. Apart from desiring success, something we all want we still need to be presented with a master plan for the ultimate direction of where this island needs to go in its development. There was a plan created at the development of this principal city and back then it appears that the plan was on its way to fulfillment. That really does not seem to be the case today.”

Carey noted that issues such as crime, the state of the airport, the hospital, the Grand Lucayan and vagrants in the downtown district are all ‘fixable” with determination and attention.