Chairman of Newly Formed Productivity Task Force Vows Practical Solutions for Bahamian Businesses and Workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The chairman of the newly formed National Productivity Task Force says the initiative is focused on tackling everyday challenges faced by businesses and workers, turning practical ideas into actionable recommendations that “support growth and make a real difference in our economy.”

Edison Sumner, Principal of Sumner Strategic Partners, was appointed to lead the task force, which is laying the groundwork for the Bahamas National Productivity Council (BNPC) told Eyewitness News: “Our job is to lay the groundwork for the Bahamas National Productivity Council, making sure it’s built on solid, practical ideas that work in the real world. We’re looking at the everyday challenges businesses and workers face—things like efficiency, training, and fair workplace practices—and turning those into clear recommendations for government and industry. This isn’t about reports that sit on a shelf—it’s about practical steps that move our country forward.”

The task force is part of a broader government effort to strengthen economic resilience and workforce competitiveness across The Bahamas. Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle in a statement, highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing it as a “landmark moment for The Bahamas.” She said the task force will lay the foundation for a coordinated national approach to productivity that benefits all Bahamians.

“The creation of the National Productivity Task Force is a landmark moment for The Bahamas. Productivity is the engine that drives economic growth, job creation, and improved standards of living. This task force will lay the groundwork for a coordinated national approach to productivity that benefits all Bahamians,” Glover-Rolle said.

The National Productivity Task Force serves as the precursor to the BNPC and comprises leaders from multiple sectors, including tourism, labor unions, education, and business. Members include Vincent Vanderpool Wallace, former Minister of Tourism; Darrin Woods, President of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union; Kevin Basden, Chairman of BTVI; Dr. Leo Rolle, CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation; and others from government and industry.

The task force’s responsibilities include drafting legislation to establish the BNPC, identifying productivity challenges, recommending policy reforms, and fostering collaboration among government bodies, private sector entities, labor groups, and educational institutions.

Glover-Rolle linked the initiative to broader goals of inclusive growth and workforce development. “With the expertise and dedication of the task force members, backed by government support and international partnerships like the ILO, we are confident that the National Productivity Task Force will set the stage for meaningful progress. This is about building a future where every Bahamian has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from a more productive, prosperous nation,” she said.

The task force is aligned with the International Labour Organization’s Decent Work Country Programme, emphasizing productive employment, fair working conditions, and social protections. It will also complement national efforts to diversify the economy, enhance public service effectiveness, and equip the workforce to meet evolving market demands.