CHA-CHING: Hybrid vaccine lotto and cash incentives coming

Vaccine uptake in November drops to a third of October rate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In an attempt to bolster COVID vaccine uptake before supplies expire, the government is exploring introducing a hybrid lotto and monetary incentive, among other benefits, to take the jab, Eyewitness News can confirm.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said: “It’s something that we are looking at and the vaccination committee is in discussions with some private sector groups.

“I think yesterday, one — I think it was Bahamas Waste, where they had some sort of incentive for people coming to be vaccinated.

“We support it because as you reach that point, you need to give incentives and you need strong public education to ensure that those who are on the fence as it relates to [the] vaccine move swiftly to get vaccinated.

“I do support vaccine incentives.”

More than 31,000 people were vaccinated in October.

That figure fell to just over 10,000 in November — a third of the figure the month before.

As of November 27, a total of 146,441 people had been fully vaccinated.

Asked whether The Bahamas was modeling their incentive program on any other country, Darville said: “When you look at the literature, you will see that some countries offered lotto; some countries offered incentives.

“We’re trying to find out whether or not a hybrid model may be helpful to us, particularly in view of the fact that we have 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson just sitting there.

“We have to be innovative and we have to be very proactive to try and find innovative ways for people to come forth to be vaccinated.”

The 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson are set to expire by the end of this year.

The government is in discussion to offer some of those doses to other Caribbean countries that need them.

The former administration had plans to introduce an incentive program for vaccinations, including monetary benefits, though the program was never rolled out.

Incentive programs for vaccination have had some success in other jurisdictions where they have been introduced.

Hong Kong, for example, introduced a vaccine lotto, while in some US states, $100 was offered from state budgets to newly vaccinated individuals.

In August, US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts said the embassy was working with the Bahamian government and other partners to see if it could introduce some incentives in The Bahamas.

“I’ll let you stay tuned for more news on that,” she said.

The Bahamas continues to experience low double-digit infections, though there remains concerns that holiday activities and increased travel, particularly with the omicron variant spreading, could impact the infection rate.

Vaccine interest and uptake appears to have slowed in recent weeks, despite a surplus of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

When in opposition, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis said he supported any program that will result in increased voluntary vaccination of the Bahamian people.

To date, more than 146,000 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

This represents around 48 percent of the eligible population.

Anyone aged 12 and older can receive the vaccine.

The Bahamas is also seeking to acquire doses of pediatric vaccines.