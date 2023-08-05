CG Atlantic summer interns make an impact 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — CG Atlantic is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Summer Internship Programme earlier this summer. Building upon the success of previous years, this year’s programme emphasizes the robustness of the internship experience, highlighting CG Atlantic’s commitment to nurturing talent and giving back to the community.

Under the guidance of CG Atlantic professionals, selected college students have embarked on a 10- week programme, gaining invaluable professional skills, industry knowledge, and exploring potential career paths. The programme has been designed to align with the career interests of the interns, ensuring a meaningful and relevant experience. The CG summer internship programme is currently running in Bermuda, Cayman, The Bahamas, and this year, has debuted in Barbados with the inclusion of CG United to the Coralisle Group of Companies.

One of the notable aspects of the programme is the Intern’s Community Day, where all the interns in all participating countries, actively volunteer, showcasing CG Atlantic’s dedication to making a positive impact within the communities in which they live and work. This initiative demonstrates the company’s people-first approach and its commitment to fostering local talent and strengthening community connections.

This year, in The Bahamas, the CG Atlantic interns were able to volunteer with The Hands for Hunger Pantry, Carmichael Road, to donate grocery items for the less fortunate in addition to a pantry takeover where they were able to restock the shelves and coolers, following service hours in the H4H Pantry, the interns made their way to Blake Road to the grounds of NPCC to donate more than 1500 plastic water bottles to the recycling facilities on premises. The Hands for Hunger Pantry feeds more than 600 families monthly, providing them with food supplies and infant supplies where needed. Stacy Walkine, H4H Pantry Manager shared that The H4H Pantry has fed more than 5,000 families in need from January 2023 to date.

Naz Farrow, CG’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed her enthusiasm for the internships, stating: “The CG Summer Internship Programme offers exceptional opportunities for professional growth and development, enabling interns to explore potential career paths within the company while receiving a competitive compensation package.”

Farrow added: “This programme not only provides insights into the insurance industry but also nurtures a collegial spirit among interns, fostering a supportive environment through our experienced CG professionals. As a company, these internships represent our commitment to investing in the future by harnessing the potential of our local young talent and strengthening our ties with the communities we serve.”

The internship programme encompasses a diverse range of activities, including a group project, team-building exercises, and community service days. Interns will also attend information sessions led by CG managers, covering essential topics such as cyber security, regulatory compliance, legal affairs, investing and managing personal finances, ESG, and personal career and brand development.

The selected interns for the CG Atlantic, Nassau Bahamas office are Ee’den Ellis- University of North Carolina, John-Thomas Laramore- Toronto Metropolitan University, Crystal Smith- Saint Leo University, Ladanian Donald- Averett University, Morghan Knowles- Middle Tennessee State University, & Tyrin Adderley- University of Arkansas. Additionally, 16 more students have been chosen for the programme in CG’s other jurisdictions, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados. The rigorous selection process involved an in-depth assessment of applications and interviews with numerous candidates. Successful interns were chosen based on their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, career aspirations, and alignment with CG’s core values.

The CG Atlantic Summer Internship Programme began on June 26th and will culminate in August. For more information about the CG United Summer Internship Programme and other initiatives by CG Insurance, please visit bahamas.cgcoralisle.com or 242.326.8191.