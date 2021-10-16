CG Atlantic agents begin offering quote & buy online

“There is no need for anyone to leave the comfort of their home or take time out of their busy day to come into our offices”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Insurance Brokers and Agents Limited (trading as CG Atlantic Agents), the exclusive agent and broker of Security & General Insurance Limited (trading as CG Atlantic General), is now offering Bahamians and residents a more convenient way to purchase third-party motor insurance.

CG Atlantic Agents has launched a new web portal that allows new and existing customers to receive an immediate quote, complete their application and make payment with a credit or debit card, resulting in a motor insurance policy with CG Atlantic General.

This feature, which can be found at cgatlanticagents.com, offers car owners their first-ever “Quote and Buy” opportunity, declaring themselves the first and only insurance broker and agent in The Bahamas to do so.

May-kui Butler, agency manager for CG Atlantic Agents, said: “This is about using technology to provide a convenient way to purchase third-party motor insurance.

“With the entire process being cashless and completed online, there is no need for anyone to leave the comfort of their home or take time out of their busy day to come into our offices.

“With the increasing challenges COVID brings, we are aware that it’s more important now than ever to provide ways of transacting that’s safe and convenient for our customers.

“This tech-forward initiative was driven and inspired by CG’s ‘people-first’ approach to business.”

Both CG Atlantic Agents and CG Atlantic General are members of the CG Atlantic Family of companies and subsidiaries of Coralisle Group Ltd.

For further information, please contact CG Atlantic Agents at 677-6422.