Central Bank warns of deepfake scams targeting financial consumers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Central Bank of The Bahamas is warning the public to remain vigilant against a growing wave of scams using deepfake technology. According to the Central Bank, fraudsters are increasingly creating realistic but falsified videos, audio recordings, and images that impersonate financial institutions, officials, or well-known individuals to deceive consumers.

These scams often appear as legitimate announcements, investment opportunities, or urgent appeals, and may use manipulated audio or video to mimic the voices and likenesses of trusted figures. Scammers may also direct victims to fraudulent websites or request sensitive information, payments, or transfers.

The Central Bank emphasized that official notices are issued only through its verified website and official communication channels. It does not solicit funds, investments, or personal information via phone calls, social media, or unverified online platforms. Consumers are urged to report any suspicious communications to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, along with the social media platforms where the messages were detected.

The Bank also reminded residents that Government Securities issued through the Central Bank include Bahamas Registered Stock, Bahamas Savings Bonds, and Treasury Bills.

“Protect yourself by staying alert, verifying the authenticity of any message or video before acting, and reporting suspicious activity immediately,” the Central Bank said. “Digital fraud tactics are evolving rapidly, and vigilance is key.”