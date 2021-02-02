Central Bank: Total visitor arrivals down 73 percent from January to November

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Total visitor arrivals declined by 73 percent from January to November of 2020 due in large part to the temporary closures of international borders, according to data from the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

The regulator, in its quarterly economic and financial developments report for December 2020, noted that according to official data from the Ministry of Tourism, total visitor arrivals declined by 73.1 percent from January to November. Over the same period in the prior year, this nation recorded a 9.9 percent increase in visitor arrivals.

The air arrivals segment — indicative of stopover arrivals — fell by 74.5 percent, a reversal from an 8.2 percent growth in 2019. Sea arrivals declined by 72.6 percent vis-à-vis a 10.4 percent growth in the previous year.

According to the report, the most recent data provided by the Ministry of Tourism has revealed that total foreign arrivals reduced by 97.9 percent in November, relative to a 7.3 percent growth during the same period in 2019.

“Specifically, air traffic decreased by 89.4 percent, extending the 12.5 percent falloff in the prior year. Similarly, sea passengers declined by 99.6 percent, a reversal from the 12.5 percent gain a year earlier,” the Central Bank said.

The report further noted that total visitors to New Providence “matched just 1.6 percent of the prior year’s outturn, amid declines of 99.8 percent and 94.2 percent in the sea and air components, respectively”.

“Similarly, total arrivals to Grand Bahama corresponded to 4.2 percent of the previous year’s volumes, as air traffic reached 80.7 percent of last year’s results,” the report said.

“For Family Islands, total visitors matched a mere 2.6 percent of the 2019 levels, with air passengers corresponding to 33.1 percent of the preceding year’s levels.”

In terms of traffic through the country’s gateway airport, data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) revealed that total international departures fell to 21,040 passengers during the month of December, overturning the 9.9 percent increase to 140,633 passengers in 2019.

“For the year, total foreign departures decreased markedly by 74.2 percent, a reversal from a 12.8 percent growth in the prior year,” the Central Bank noted.

“By market, the US component, which is higher by volume, declined by 75.2 percent, contrasting with a 14 percent improvement last year.

“Likewise, the non-US international component was lower by 67.8 percent, after a 5.7 percent expansion a year earlier.”

There were some positive movements in the short-term rental market, particularly through the month of December and driven by domestic demand, according to AirDNA.

“In particular, compared to 2019, total room nights sold rose by 27 percent, although a moderation from the 50.8 percent increase in the prior year, as entire place listings and hotel comparable accommodations grew by 28.3 percent and 25.4 percent, respectively,” according to the regulator.

“However, pricing indicator outcomes were mixed, as the average daily room rate (ADR) for entire place listings firmed by 5.1 percent to $474.12, while hotel comparable listings fell by 0.8 percent to $162.30.

“For all of 2020, total room nights sold still declined by 46.9 percent, given the importance of international travel, reflecting a 47.8 percent falloff in bookings for entire place listings and a 38.6 percent reduction in private-room listings.”