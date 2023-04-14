Central Bank scraps new HQ project at Victoria Gardens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Central Bank has announced that it has canceled its new headquarters project at Victoria Gardens and will explore alternative accommodations to meet its long-term accommodation needs.

The regulator said yesterday that it has started the process to transfer ownership of the property back to the Government, so that alternative use can be made of the site.

“In 2017, the Government agreed to transfer the Royal Victoria Gardens to the Central Bank for development of its new headquarters building. The transfer was approved by Parliament in 2019 and executed in 2022,” the Central Bank noted in a statement.

“In 2018, the Central Bank hosted a competition and selected a conceptual building design from Architekton Design Studios Limited. The firm was subsequently contracted to provide the architectural services for the project.”

The new Central Bank building was expected to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Nassau.