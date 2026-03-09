Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Central Bank: Mortgage commitments surge 73.6 percent to $74.1M in Q4

0
SHARES
75
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mortgage commitments for new construction and repairs in The Bahamas rose sharply in the fourth quarter of 2025, increasing 73.6 percent to $74.1 million, according to the latest Quarterly Economic Reviewreleased by the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

The report noted that total mortgage commitments—a key forward-looking indicator of domestic economic activity—also increased in volume, rising by 13 approvals to 97, compared with the same period in 2024.

Residential lending activity strengthened during the period, with the number of undisbursed approvals for residential commitments for new buildings and repairs increasing by 16 to 92. The value of those approvals also climbed 21.2 percent to $20.6 million.

Commercial commitments, however, declined in number but rose significantly in value. The Central Bank said approvals for commercial commitments fell by three to five, though the associated value more than doubled to $53.5 million, up from $25.7 million in the same period last year.

Elsewhere in the credit market, commercial loan disbursements increased by 20.7 percent, or $2.6 million, to $15.1 million, following a more than five-fold expansion recorded in the previous year.

Another category of lending rose 6.3 percent, or $1.8 million, to $31.0 million, extending a 4.6 percent gain posted during the same period in 2024.

The Central Bank also reported a slight easing in borrowing costs for homebuyers. Average financing costs for residential mortgages fell by 20 basis points to 6.0 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, while the average interest rate on commercial loan disbursements remained unchanged at 6.6 percent.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture