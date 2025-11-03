Watch ILTV Live
Central Bank issues RFP for Bahamas’ fast payment system

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Central Bank of The Bahamas has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the design, supply, implementation, and ongoing support of a new Fast Payment System (FPS). 

The initiative is part of the Bank’s broader Payments Systems Modernisation Initiative (PSMI), aimed at enhancing the efficiency, speed, and reliability of domestic payments.

The proposed FPS solution will enable real-time payments on a continuous basis across The Bahamas, while ensuring interoperability with existing financial infrastructure, including the Automated Clearing House (ACH), the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), and the SandDollar, the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The system will also accommodate both direct and indirect participation from commercial banks, credit unions, and other payment service providers operating within the domestic financial ecosystem.

The Central Bank is inviting qualified and experienced firms with a proven track record in implementing such payment systems to submit proposals. Bidders are reminded that the Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all submissions.

Electronic proposals must be submitted by 4 Pm on December 19.

