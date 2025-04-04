Central Bank Governor addresses US Tariff

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – John Rolle, the Governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas, following the United States’ announcement of a 10% tariff on goods imported from the island nation, stated that The Central Bank, together with government, will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the stability of the economy.

While the region is unsure of what will happen resulting from the current tariff, implemented under the Trump administration, Rolle shared that Central Bank will remain watchful regarding long-term economic growth and stability for the people of The Bahamas.