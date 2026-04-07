Central Bank flags ‘DSJ Exchange’ as fraudulent investment scheme

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Central Bank of The Bahamas is warning the public about a fraudulent investment scheme falsely claiming regulatory approval, as scammers continue to exploit growing interest in cryptocurrency and foreign exchange trading.

In a statement, the Central Bank said an entity operating as “DSJ Exchange” or “DSJEX” is misleading individuals by purporting to be licensed by the regulator. However, officials stressed that neither DSJ Exchange nor any of its affiliates are registered or authorised to operate in The Bahamas.

The scheme, which has surfaced under various aliases and online platforms, reportedly lures victims with promises of high returns through cryptocurrency and forex investments. According to the Central Bank, these claims are designed to deceive individuals into depositing funds that are ultimately misappropriated.

The regulator urged the public to verify the legitimacy of any investment firm by consulting its official list of licensed and supervised financial institutions, available on its website. It also advised individuals to seek guidance from licensed financial professionals before committing funds.

Oversight of securities, investment activity and digital assets in The Bahamas falls under the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, which works alongside the Central Bank to safeguard the financial system.

The Central Bank is urging anyone who has been contacted by DSJ Exchange or believes they may have already invested funds to report the matter to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.