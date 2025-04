NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Governor of the Central Bank John Rolle revealed on Friday morning that the bank will continue to watch as the government balances the revenue that will be lost due to the 5% Value Added Tax (VAT) reduction.

He noted that the financial institution will also watch as government repositions fiscal balances.

Aiming to ease the burden on consumers, the government announced a 5 percent reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on select food items which took effect April 1, 2025.