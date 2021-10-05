CENTRAL BANK: Air arrivals see significant improvement in July

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Initial data from the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) has indicated that total visitor arrivals expanded to just over 183,000 in July from just under 24,000 in the corresponding period the prior year as international borders were reopened, albeit with restrictions.

The Central Bank released the data in its Monthly Economy and Financial Developments Report for August.

“Initial data from the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) indicated that total visitor arrivals by first port of entry expanded to 183,270 in July, from just 23,820 in the corresponding period of 2020, as international borders were reopened, although with imposed restrictions. Leading this outcome, air arrivals strengthened to 133,811, from 15,355 in the previous year—representing 76 percent of the arrivals recorded in 2019.”

The regulator noted: “In addition, sea traffic increased to 49,459, compared to a mere 8,465 in the preceding year, as the uptick in cruise bookings persisted and more ships and ports resume activity. Disaggregated by major market, total arrivals to New Providence rose to 118,797 from 7,899 in the same period of 2020.”

The report stated that total traffic to the FamilyIslands grew to 52,835 from 14,067 in the prior year, attributed to respective improvements in the air and sea segments, of 29,338 and 23,497.

According to the Central Bank, data from the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) revealed that on a year-to-date basis, outward bound traffic recovered by 24 percent, following a decline of 68.5 percent last year.

In particular, US departures grew by 41.1 percent, after a 69.7 percent falloff in the previous year. In contrast, the reduction in non-US departures extended to 63.4 percent, from 60.8 percent in the prior year.