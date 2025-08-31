Central Andros High and Fresh Creek Primary to open as planned for Monday, says MOETVT

ANDROS, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training has announced that Central Andros High School and Fresh Creek Primary School will open as scheduled on Monday, September 1.

There were concerns about the schools’ opening after a fire broke out at the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) facilities in Central Andros on Sunday morning. BPL officials have managed to extinguish the blaze and have been working to restore power to the impacted areas.

Bowen Sound and Behring Point, are still without power, according to the statement. MOETVT has indicated that the situation is being monitored and is expected to provide another update today.