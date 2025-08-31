Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Central Andros High and Fresh Creek Primary to open as planned for Monday, says MOETVT

0
SHARES
49
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

ANDROS, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training has announced that Central Andros High School and Fresh Creek Primary School will open as scheduled on Monday, September 1.

There were concerns about the schools’ opening after a fire broke out at the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) facilities in Central Andros on Sunday morning. BPL officials have managed to extinguish the blaze and have been working to restore power to the impacted areas.

Bowen Sound and Behring Point, are still without power, according to the statement. MOETVT has indicated that the situation is being monitored and is expected to provide another update today.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture