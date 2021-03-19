CENSUS GOES DIGITAL: Questionnaire to be available for online completion — a first in Bahamian history

National census slated for September 2021

Department of Statistics to gather data via online, telephone and personal interviews

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — For the first time in census history, the Department of Statistics (DOS) will introduce online options for the completion of a census questionnaire.

Following unavoidable delays due to Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, pre-census activities are finally getting underway for the 2021 Census of Population and Housing, scheduled for September.

The DOS will be conducting a listing exercise during the months of April to July to establish a listing database that will allow for the digital and online census taking. During this exercise, all buildings and dwellings on New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands will be listed by enumeration district.

The listing will be compiled to create a comprehensive National Register of Households, which will be utilized during the official census exercise.

DOS Acting Director Leona Wilson said: “This year signals a landmark accomplishment for the Ministry of Finance through the Department of Statistics. For the first time in The Bahamas, the Census of Population and Housing will be conducted electronically.

“Additionally, due to the COVID-19 environment, the department plans to introduce alternative methods of data collection, namely, online, telephone and personal interviews.

“In addition to the building and dwelling data, the department will be collecting contact information for every dwelling, which will enable us to give the householder access to the web in order to complete their census questionnaire online.”

The DOS intends to hire approximately 170 listers (field workers) on New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands to assist with the listing exercise.

The listers will canvas every enumeration district throughout The Bahamas to collect GPS coordinates, the dwelling description and the contact for each dwelling.

In adherence to the established health protocols, there will be no in-house visits.

Further, Wilson said that each lister will be required to wear a photo identification issued by the department and bearing the signature of the acting director, along with a vest with “The Department of Statistics” printed on the back.

Finally, each household will be given a letter signed by Wilson regarding the exercise.

The government has assured the public that information provided will be kept in strictest confidence and used only for statistical purposes.