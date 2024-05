HARBOUR ISLAND, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News was on the ground Saturday for the North Eleuthera Mother’s Day extravaganza at The Tingum Village Hotel, Harbour Island.

Courtesy of Member of Parliament for the area Sylvanus Petty, Eight mothers were chosen from different constituencies in North Eleuthera to be honored for their various contributions to society.

Mothers from all areas were brought together to celebrate Mother’s Day with a meal and various prizes.