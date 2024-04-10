Celebrated taxi driver says he was just doing his job

NASSAU , BAHAMAS — The most wanted taxi driver in The Bahamas was tracked down by Eyewitness News early this afternoon. Henry Culmer, a taxi driver for 8 years, was recognized for his outstanding hospitality by a young man visiting from New Rochelle, New York. The tourist made a video acknowledging his initial doubts about traveling to The Bahamas, before his taxi driver ensured he had an exceptional experience.

Culmer said he has seen evidence of tourists being more cautious travelling to The Bahamas, but for his part, he strives to assure his guests that they are in safe hands.

Still, Culmer does not believe he did anything special; to the industry veteran, he was simply doing his job.

The video praising Culmer was released by Salesian High School on their Youtube page. In it, the student body president, Jetmir Neziri, lauded Culmer for his work and acts of kindness.