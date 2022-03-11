CDC lowers travel risk advisory for The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday advised that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has de-escalated its COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating for The Bahamas from a Level 4, very high, to a Level 3, high.

The Level 3 rating advises international travelers to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to The Bahamas.

It also recommends that even if COVID-19 vaccines are up-to date, there may still be a risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

The CDC recommends proper mask-wearing while indoors and in public spaces.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville called the upgrade encouraging.

He reminded the public to continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols, saying: “It’s so important that Bahamians and residents fully appreciate that the country’s return to normality is closely tied to all of us continuing to be compliant with COVID safety recommendations.”

He added: “We all hold the key to our success. Free testing is available for everyone who wishes to know their COVID-19 status, and getting vaccinated remains the scientifically proven best way of protecting ourselves and our loved ones.

“Let’s all do what we need to do to help keep our country moving forward.”

Yesterday’s lowered rating marks the second time in the past five months that a travel advisory for The Bahamas has been upgraded by the CDC.