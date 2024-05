NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Video surveillance has been assisting investigators who are trying to locate 16-year-old Devin Isaacs, according to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

He revealed that the most recent footage in the police’s possession suggests Isaacs is in Nassau and in good health. He has been missing since Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Police are continuing to appeal to members of the public to contact their nearest police station if they have any information on Issacs’ whereabouts.