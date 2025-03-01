Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

CCTV footage of early morning fatal crash emerges

0
SHARES
274
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of an early morning accident, which claimed the life of a woman believed to be in her 20’s, emerged on social media Saturday morning.

Traffic cops were called to the scene of the accident sometime after 8:00 am, however authorities claim that the mishap occurred around 2:00 am.

While police are still investigating the incident, traffic officials revealed that speed was a likely factor which led to the deadly crash.

The CCTV footage shows a black car barreling east down Prince Charles drive, over the junction which connects to the Eastern Road and into the water.

Eyewitnesses who found the woman’s body early Saturday morning indicated that personal items from the vehicle were reportedly scattered along the shoreline of the beach and the woman’s body was reportedly found not far from the shoreline.

This is a developing story.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture