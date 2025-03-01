CCTV footage of early morning fatal crash emerges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of an early morning accident, which claimed the life of a woman believed to be in her 20’s, emerged on social media Saturday morning.

Traffic cops were called to the scene of the accident sometime after 8:00 am, however authorities claim that the mishap occurred around 2:00 am.

While police are still investigating the incident, traffic officials revealed that speed was a likely factor which led to the deadly crash.

The CCTV footage shows a black car barreling east down Prince Charles drive, over the junction which connects to the Eastern Road and into the water.

Eyewitnesses who found the woman’s body early Saturday morning indicated that personal items from the vehicle were reportedly scattered along the shoreline of the beach and the woman’s body was reportedly found not far from the shoreline.

This is a developing story.