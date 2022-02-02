CCA in active discussions with potential managers for British Colonial Hilton

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — China Construction America (CCA) – owners of the British Colonial Hilton – remains in ‘active discussions’ with potential management companies, according to Tourism, Aviation and Investments Minister Chester Cooper.

Cooper said if those discussions prove fruitful the iconic hotel’s closure slated for February 15 could be short-lived.

Speaking with reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Cooper said: “At the moment the position remains the same. The owners, CCA are speaking actively with other potential brands, management companies, and some of them are well known to all of us.

“We will wait to see the outcome of those discussions. It is the intention of CCA to close the hotel on February 15 as has been announced. At the same time if they are able to secure a new management company very shortly the closure period could be very short. We are hopeful that it works out that way and we will remain in touch with the owners of the property. They are committed to The Bahamas. They are also owners of other hotel properties nearby. We will continent to be in active dialogue with them.”

Cooper said: “They are seeking to find a new management company and once they are able to do that it is very likely they will call all of the employees back when they open. They will still need employees when they open. They will still need a manager, a brand, a network they can draw on to get guests to the property, and then of course the jobs will be available for the qualified applicants.

“I won’t speak for them but I am satisfied that they would recall some or most of the employees should that happen. We can’t speak as to the potential timeframe of this. This is clearly a private matter between the owners of the property and the potential new brands. This is not something we have direct control over,” he added.

It was revealed two weeks ago that the British Colonial Hilton is set to close its doors indefinitely on February 15, leaving more than 100 employees out of work.

CCA acquired the downtown Hilton in October 2014.