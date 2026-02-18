CCA Construction emerges from Chapter 11, marks completion of all Baha Mar-related legal proceedings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- CCA Construction, Inc. (“CCA”) has announced it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 following confirmation of its Plan of Reorganization by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on February 11, 2026. This development marks the formal conclusion of all legal proceedings related to the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

CCA said in a statement that it has emerged from Chapter 11 as a financially healthy company that is primed to continue working with its affiliates on a steady pipeline of high-quality construction projects for customers in a range of industries.

“Today marks the final milestone in the resolution of all legal proceedings relating to the Baha Mar dispute,” said Yan Wei, Chairman & CEO of CCA. “With these matters fully behind us, we and our affiliates will focus our undivided attention on executing our strategy to deliver high-quality and distinguished construction projects to our customers across the hospitality, healthcare, corporate, residential, government and other sectors. We are grateful to our team and partners for their continued support and look forward to achieving future successes together.”

CCA, CCA Bahamas Ltd. (“CCAB”) and CSCEC Bahamas, Ltd. (“CSCECB”) previously announced they had reached a comprehensive agreement with BML Properties Ltd. (“BMLP”) to resolve their legal dispute regarding the construction of the Baha Mar resort. The resolution cemented CCAB’s continuing ownership interest in the British Colonial and Margaritaville Beach Resort hotels for the benefit of the entire Bahamian community well into the future. CCA had filed for Chapter 11 to protect the interests of all stakeholders while CCA, CCAB and CSCEB pursued an appeal of the New York state trial court’s decision, which they withdrew in connection with the agreement between the parties.

CCA had filed for Chapter 11 protection after a New York court awarded $1.642 billion in damages to Baha Mar’s original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian.