CBL mourns the passing of former Managing Director Leroy Archer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commonwealth Brewery Limited, via a press statement issued Tuesday afternoon, said it is deeply saddened by the passing of its beloved former Board of Director, Mr. Leroy Archer, who transitioned on November 18, 2024.

The statement said, “Mr. Archer was also an integral part of our team, and his contributions to Commonwealth Brewery Ltd were invaluable.”

“Mr. Acher joined CBL as financial manager in 1989 and quickly became known for his leadership, dedication to excellence and positive attitude. During his time with us, he not only excelled in his professional duties but also fostered a warm and welcoming atmosphere among colleagues.”

The company’s statement continued, “As we reflect on the many memories shared with Mr. Acher, we are reminded of the joy and passion he brought to CBL. From 1997 to 2000 he held the position of regional manager, before being appointed managing director of Heineken’s Windward & Leeward Brewery in St. Lucia. He held that position until 2004, when he was appointed President and CEO of CBL.”

The CBL and Heineken Family acknowledged, “(We) lost a giant (and) our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Archer and the entire Archer family during this challenging time.”

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

