CBC FirstCaribbean named ‘bank of the year’ four of the last six years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Renowned global finance magazine, The Banker, recently recognized CIBC FirstCaribbean as ‘Bank of the Year’, marking an eleventh win for the bank within the last 16 years, and four wins within the last six.

The magazine highlighted recent accomplishments such as the launch of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s MasterCard Black Credit Card, smart automated banking machine installations, and its first Insights Personal Financing Model.

Dr Jacqui Bend, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Managing Director, said: “The bank will continue its digitization road map and streamlining activities. There will be a greater focus on growth, maintaining overall credit quality, managing costs, enhancing our client relationships, and investing in our employees.”

The Banker, which is a part of the Financial Times Group publishing house, does not focus on figures alone, but rather looks for evidence of banks raising the bar for their local industries in the past twelve months, whether by using new technology or coming up with innovative, cost-efficient ways of expanding their businesses.

The Banker’s research staff compiles a list of major banks in countries across the globe and invites them to participate in the awards. Each bank is required to submit an entry form containing up-to-date financial figures and to answer, in detail, questions about performance technology, innovation, and marketing initiatives.

Nikia Chrisite, CIBC First Caribbean’s Marketing Manager, said receiving the Bank of the Year award reflects CIBC FirstCaribbean’s values of trust, teamwork, and accountability, and deserves celebration.

“At CIBC FirstCaribbean, we pay special attention to our clients, build on our technology base to create a modern digital experience, simplify the way we do business, and invest in our people. This recognition by The Banker reflects what is being done to keep CIBC FirstCaribbean as the best choice for banking services.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean also won Bank of the Year in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.