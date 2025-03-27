Cayplex Entertainment secures $523,000 for Grand Bahama entertainment hub

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Cayplex Entertainment has secured $523,000 in funding through the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre’s program to support Phase One of its entertainment hub development on Grand Bahama, which will include a first-run movie theater and versatile event spaces, with completion expected by mid-summer 2025.

The development comes five years after Hurricane Dorian closed the island’s last first-run cinema. Phase One will include two auditoriums with 4K-compatible screens, a total of 150 seats, concession stands, and event spaces.

Brinard Sweeting, Founder and CEO of Cayplex Entertainment, said, “This is not just a personal milestone; it’s a defining moment for Grand Bahama. After years of setbacks, challenges, and countless sleepless nights, this is proof that faith and perseverance can overcome any obstacle. I began this journey with nothing but a dream and a belief that our island deserves more – a place for families to gather, communities to connect, and opportunities to flourish. This funding is the foundation of a vision to not only bring back the cinematic experience but to inspire hope and resilience in Grand Bahama. To everyone who has supported us, believed in us, or even doubted us – this is just the beginning. We’re not just building a theater; we’re building the future.”

The Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre supports Cayplex Entertainment’s mission. Alexia Johnson, Communications and Marketing Lead, said, “Cayplex aligns with the SBDC’s mission to foster innovation because it offers a unique film and entertainment experience in Grand Bahama. Cayplex also demonstrates the power of innovation to address unmet needs within the community. By hosting strategic pop-up events and refining the concept based on audience feedback, Cayplex exemplifies how market research leads to sustainable, community-driven growth, which is at the core of what the Small Business Development Centre encourages from our clients.”

Sweeting thanked Fidelity Bank for its support: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Fidelity Bank for believing in our vision and supporting us from ideation to reality. Their confidence in our journey has laid a foundation for what we anticipate will be a mutually rewarding partnership for years to come.”

Ms. Caline Newton, Certified Financial Coach and Business Strategist, who has worked with Sweeting for nearly five years, added: “Having collaborated one-on-one with Mr. Sweeting as his Financial Advisor and Business Development and Funding Strategist, I have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment and perseverance. This achievement not only underscores his dedication but also marks a pivotal moment that will contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of Grand Bahama.”

Cayplex is inviting investors to join its equity crowdfunding initiative, which has raised over $60,000. Funds will support future enhancements, including a boutique bowling alley and the installation of solar panels. Sweeting emphasized the opportunity: “This is more than a business; it’s a movement. We’re not just creating jobs or building infrastructure—we’re reigniting the spirit of Grand Bahama. For those who want to be part of something that makes a difference and has scalability, this is your chance. Together, we can redefine family-friendly entertainment, not just here, but across the region.”

Phase One is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2025, aligning with major blockbuster film releases. Cayplex plans to expand into markets such as Abaco, Turks & Caicos, and New Providence.