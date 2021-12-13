“CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC”: Carnival operators reapply for health approval to operate

Down the drain: Another denial would cost McCafferty’s “substantial investment”

Economic affairs minister hopes carnival operators can reach a compromise

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The operators of the Christmas Carnival have reapplied to the Ministry of Health for approval to operate for the holiday season after being initially denied last week.

In a statement yesterday, the operators advised that they are “cautiously optimistic” that they will open soon.

Daniel McCafferty, the owner of McCafferty’s Entreprises Bahamas Limited, confirmed that he has resubmitted his application for approval to operate.

McCafferty assured that the new application conforms with current Health Services Rules. Health officials have since inspected the site.

“If approved to open, the carnival will remain in the country until January 25,” the statement said.

“The amusement park has brought new rides, inclusive of the largest roller coaster that The Bahamas has ever seen.

“If denied, McCafferty’s substantial investment will go down the drain.”

McCafferty insisted that his company fully complied with safety measures put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) when it traveled throughout the United States last year and accommodated up to 400,000 attendees.

Last week, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson advised that health officials decided not to give approval for the holiday carnival to operate this year.

Watson said the Ministry of Health’s advisory committee identified several reasons to deny the operators, including their alleged failure to respond to several emails requesting the necessary information.

He indicated that health officials were not satisfied that operators would be able to consistently enforce COVID-19 protocols, along with adequately ensuring people from separate households remain socially distant.

Additionally, Watson said health officials raised concerns that children under the age of 11 currently do not have access to vaccines in The Bahamas and could be impacted negatively.

On Saturday, Minister of Economic Affairs Micheal Halkitis said though he has no carriage over the matter, he is hopeful that some compromise can be reached.

“Hopefully with all businesses there can be an accommodation,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Fusion Superplex reopening.

“Perhaps initially there is no approval but perhaps with discussions, there can be put in place protocols where the business can operate safely.

“We have to coexist with COVID. Life has to go on. Having said that we have to be safe.”

He continued: “Hopefully something can be worked out where they can be able to operate, people are employed, activity is generated and it inures to all of this.”

The Christmas Carnival has been providing entertainment and employment for Bahamians for more than 30 years and reportedly employs about 1,000 Bahamians.