CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE: Woman accidentally shot in leg by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman was accidentally shot in the leg by police shortly before 8pm on Saturday during a police chase in the area of Amos Ferguson Street and Balfour Avenue.

According to reports, officers were on routine patrol in the area of Blue Hill Road and Coconut Grove Avenue when they spotted a silver vehicle being driven in a reckless manner.

Officers reportedly beckoned for the driver of the vehicle to stop but the suspect sped off and a chase ensued.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Amos Ferguson Street and Balfour Avenue, where a man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The officers reportedly pursued the man on foot and during the chase saw him remove an object from his waist.

Police said an officer, being “in fear for his life”, discharged his weapon in the direction of the suspect.

The man was subsequently caught unharmed and a pistol was recovered.

However, following the incident, police found that a woman who was on the outside of her residence during the incident complained of receiving injuries consistent with gunshot wounds to her legs.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS and her condition was listed as stable with nonlife-threatening injuries.