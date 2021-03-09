CATHOLIC APPROVAL: Archbishop Pinder says COVID vaccine promotes “common good”

Pinder intends to be vaccinated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau yesterday called coronavirus vaccination a “common good” that will protect individuals’ health, promote public health and save Bahamian lives.

In a letter to members of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau, Archbishop Reverend Patrick C Pinder said: “I wish to take this opportunity to assure you that the position of the Roman Catholic Church as to the vaccines against COVID-19 is that, in our present circumstances, persons who are eligible and able to receive the vaccine should do so willingly.

“This is to protect the health of the recipient, the health of all those with whom the recipient comes into contact and especially to protect the most vulnerable for whom infection with this virus could mean serious illness, hospitalization or worse.

“In this regard, receiving the vaccine promotes the common good by protecting an individual’s health, promoting public health and saving lives.”

Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vatican in January.

The Pope referred to the vaccination as “an ethical action, because you are gambling with your health, you are gambling with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others”.

Yesterday, Pinder said a number of bishop colleagues have already been vaccinated.

“I, too, intend to receive the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to me,” the archbishop wrote.

“Let us continue to be disciplined, committed, consistent and serious in applying all the safety protocols necessary to protect us against COVID-19.

“Now, as always, we are our brothers and sisters’ keepers.

“May God continue to bless us and keep us as we continue to work through the challenges by this pandemic.”

The Bahamas is expected to receive a donation of 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines from India on Wednesday, representing the first batch of vaccines to arrive in the country.

According to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the nation will receive 33,600 doses of Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX Facility before the end of the month, with another 64,200 doses expected by the end of May.