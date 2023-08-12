Cat Island Regatta returns with support from KALIK

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — For sixty-seven years Cat Island has welcomed visitors from across the waters of The Bahamas and beyond to indulge in its annual Regatta. This year’s event, which entertained 6000 attendees—two-thirds of which were visitors—was no different.

In a press release from Commonwealth Brewery, Kalik’s longstanding sponsorship of the Cat Island Regatta was highlighted as a key factor in the event’s prosperity.

Queswell Ferguson, Senior Portfolio Manager for Beers, Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) remarked: “It’s important to the brand that each year we find new ways to support the organizers of these regattas in bringing their vision to life. Many have no idea what goes into creating these authentic experiences on the island and just how great an impact they have on the local economy.”

As committee members seek to enhance the experience for regatta goers, investment and support from companies like Commonwealth Brewery ensure that the necessary advancements in the execution of the regatta can happen.

William Seymour, Executive Member of the Cat Island Regatta Committee shared: “This year Kalik provided us with a tent that allowed us to have more sun protection on our boat cruise than the previous year which we were happy about. We were also better able to manage our budget thanks to the concessions that we were extended by the brand.

“We hope to add a beach party to the event lineup next year with Kalik’s support.”

In the statement, Commonwealth Brewery said it looks forward to continuing to support cultural festivals in The Bahamas.