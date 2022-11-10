CAT 1: More than 800 seek shelter Nicole strengthens into hurricane

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just under 900 people were in shelters yesterday as Nicole strengthened into a category one storm as it passed Grand Bahama.

Residents in Grand Bahama and Abaco were advised to hunker down until around 8am today when officials expect the all-clear to be given.

The National Hurricane Centre reported that Tropical Storm Nicole had intensified to hurricane status shortly after 6pm yesterday.

Last night, Acting Prime Minister, Chester Cooper announced that the all-clear was given for New Providence, Andros, and Eleuthera, but noted that the country wouldn’t be fully out of the woods until the storm fully passes over Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“I want to assure the Bahamian people, particularly in Grand Bahama and Abaco that the government and its agencies have deployed assets and resources necessary for search and rescue and recovery.

“We are a resilient people and I am confident that we will recover stronger than before. I repeat though, that we are not yet out of the woods, particularly in Grand Bahama and therefore we ask your continued prayers for our brothers and sisters in Abaco and Grand Bahama,” Cooper said.

Although all clears were given for some islands, officials continue to urge residents to traverse with caution, especially in areas experiencing high sea swells, resulting in flooding and debris.

Coastal flooding in several islands on Wednesday carried on into the night with many roads being closed off and managed by Ministry of Works and law enforcement personnel.

In New Providence, most roads along the northern coast were blocked from vehicular access as officials said they sought to maintain the health and safety of the general public.

Barriers were set up on; Ferguson Road, Saunders Beach, Go Slow Bend, Seaview Drive, Nesbitts, Sun Fun, Blake Road, Tropical Gardens, and Gambier.

Flooding had been reported in a number of areas in Eleuthera, including Rainbow Bay, Daddy Joe’s, and the public park in Spanish Wells.

In West End and Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama the power was off on Wednesday afternoon and the West End area also experienced flooding and the shelters were vacant.

Shelters in Grand Bahama and Abaco saw an influx of individuals in some areas. On Wednesday morning there were over 300 persons checked into shelters, and by the evening the number had more than doubled according to Acting Deputy Director of Social Services, Charlamae Fernander.

“We have now a total of 885 persons recorded in those shelters. In Central Abaco, the Central Abaco Primary school and Friendship Tabernacle have reached capacity, so persons who still need shelter are advised to proceed to Hachet J. Bethel High School which is a former Abaco Central High School in Murphy Town.

“All of the other shelters in Abaco, north, central, and south have space for additional persons if they still have to take shelter at this time.”

Fernander said the majority of occupied shelters were the ones that were approved and the other, unofficial shelters in Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour had a significant number of individuals taking refuge from the storm in them.

As of Wednesday, all power supplies had been restored on the island of Eleuthera, Bimini, and Great Harbour Cay according to Bahamas Power and Light, Director of Field Operations, Sterling Moss. South Abaco, Moores Island, and Guana Cay remained online through the weather.

“There was a momentary loss of supply but all supplies on the cay are restored up to 90 percent,” Moss said. He explained that as soon as the all-clear is given teams will visit locations to do an assessment.

Arlington Bethel, the Safety Manager, at the Water and Sewerage Corporation said that teams in various islands that received an impact from the storm are preparing to make assessments as the weather permits. He added that power outages have also been a challenge.

“In Central Eleuthera, the water plant in the naval base has been running on the standby generator for most of the day and that will continue to do so until power is restored.”

Bethel explained that teams were also deployed at the Airport Industrial Park to conduct repairs following a sewer leak, and in Sandy Point Abaco the water has been restored.

Law enforcement officials on the affected islands say that there have been no reports of criminal activity or calls for search and rescue, however, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police and Defense Force are on standby as the storm passes.