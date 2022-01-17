CASHLESS TREND CONTINUES: LPIA parking and ground transport latest to say no to cash transactions

New cashless environment becomes effective Jan 31

Those without credit/debit cards able to purchase Island Pay debit card at kiosks in arrivals terminals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) has announced that this month, it will begin transitioning all parking and ground transportation (PGT) operations at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) to a cashless environment.

Effective January 31, 2022, customer transactions in the domestic and international parking facilities will be processed using a valid debit or credit card.

The change will also apply to people processing payments for towed vehicles and to ground transportation operators — livery/tour companies and taxicab operators — paying to access parking facilities and the commercial lane at the airport.

According to Vernice Walkine, president & CEO at NAD, the move to a cashless model for PGT operations is primarily to reduce security risk to team members and to inevitably improve processing efficiency in these areas of operation.

Over the next several weeks, NAD will push a public awareness campaign about the impending changes, highlighting an alternative option for individuals without access to debit or credit cards.

“We recognize that a segment of our customer base may not have debit or credit cards available to process transactions for parking and ground transportation services,” Walkine explained.

“Our team has put a contingency plan in place to accommodate payment processing for persons who may find themselves in this position.

“We have engaged the services of an independent third-party vendor to provide a payment option. Starting this month, persons will be able to use their cash to purchase a debit card at Island Pay kiosks conveniently located in both domestic and international arrivals terminals.”

Debit cards accessed through the kiosks can be used for PGT processing at LPIA and can also be used at more than 30 million merchants locally and internationally where Mastercard is accepted. Customers can select values from $5 to up to $500, based on what is required for the transaction.

Walkine continued: “As we make the transition to cashless operations in our PGT facilities, we want to assure the public that we are focused on making our facilities accessible to every customer even as we work to keep our team members safe.

“Please note that all other areas within our facilities will continue to operate with the payment options currently in place.”