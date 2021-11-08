CASH TALKS UNDERWAY: Govt seeking int’l financial support for economic growth & climate defense

PM returns from COP26 after dozens of meetings with world leaders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government had several high-level meetings with multiple world leaders during the United Nations COP26 climate change conference last week, in order to pursue financial support with the management of the country’s debt and economic growth.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and his delegation returned from Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday and spoke to reporters regarding the world’s commitment to tackle climate change.

“Outside of COP, in Glasgow and London, we also held conversations with financial and legal bodies to discuss the challenges we are currently facing and to pursue opportunities to support our national developments.

“We explored ways of securing financial support to help with our current fiscal situation, especially in relation to the management of debt, and driving economic growth, technology and other support and the need to improve our infrastructure and defenses against the adverse effects of climate change,” Davis said

“It would not be appropriate for me just yet to provide details of those conversations.

“We don’t want to be premature in any way and embarrass partners with whom discussions are ongoing, and promises not yet concretized.”

Davis noted that the government signed an agreement titled the “Nationally Determined Contribution”, which now allows The Bahamas to sit around the table when critical decisions are being made, such as when ministers of finance meet to discuss issues brought up during COP26.

Davis said he had formal and informal discussions with leaders and representatives from virtually every continent, including Africa; North America, including CARICOM nations; Europe; and Asia.

Some of the meetings had specific purposes, such as the workshop on “Gender and Climate Change”, which was attended by the prime minister’s wife and the wife of the minister of the environment.

There were also significant meetings with prominent organizations such as the Nature Conservancy, the Green Climate Fund and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

During his contribution to the summit on Tuesday, Davis urged world leaders to support Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like The Bahamas with financing and technology to better combat climate change.

The prime minister pointed to Hurricane Dorian as a prime example of the kind of devastating impact climate change can have in The Bahamas, noting that “we still don’t know exactly how many died and some people still tremble at the first drop of rain”.

He emphasized the need for action to be taken now, asserting that “every leader before us has postponed until tomorrow what needed to happen yesterday and now tomorrow is here — today — and countries like mine are out of time”.