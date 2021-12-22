CASH FOR CHRISTMAS: 400-450 Atlantis workers to receive $500 lump sum as part of unemployment program

Workers to receive payment no later than 12pm on Christmas Eve

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some 400 to 450 Atlantis workers will be beneficiaries of a $500 stimulus payment as part of the government-funded unemployment assistance program.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda told reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday: “The government has made the decision that, notwithstanding the fact these individuals would have fallen outside of the qualifications, that those stimulus would [be] paid to those individuals.

“We think that it affects round 400 to 450 people, and so they would revive their funds no later than 12 pm on Friday.

“The approval has already been sent to NIB (the National Insurance Board) and the process has already begun to ensure those affected individuals receive their funds before Christmas.”

According to LaRoda, NIB will pay out $250,000 to Atlantis workers.

The government launched its unemployment program in March 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to aid individuals who were unemployed due to the COVID-19 shutdown. They further extended the program multiple times.

When the Davis administration came into office in September this year, the program was extended from September to the end of December 2021.

The government has also advised that it will provide a $500 lump sum payment to each of the more than 17,000 beneficiaries of the program to provide a cushion for the holiday season.

LaRoda previously estimated the cost of this stimulus to be around $6.5 million.