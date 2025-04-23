Cartwright demands answers from govt concerning RBDF troops in Haiti

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement (FNM) Shadow Minister for National Security Shanendon Cartwright has called on government to provide Bahamians with a truthful update concerning the safety of Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) troops who have been deployed to Haiti.

Cartwright, in a press release issued on Wednesday morning, said, “The Free National Movement is deeply concerned for the safety of our brave Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers stationed in Haiti.”

“When The Bahamas stood with the United Nations in support of restoring order in Haiti, we did so out of a commitment to regional solidarity and humanitarian duty. But the security situation on the ground has sharply deteriorated-and our officers are now in harm’s way.”

He continued, “Let me be clear: we support collective action, but not at the cost of Bahamian lives. Our servicemen and women have shown extraordinary courage, but the mission must never come before their safety.”

Cartwright, in his capacity as National Security Shadow Minister asserted, “We call on the Davis administration to immediately update the nation on the status of our deployed officers. The Bahamian people deserve answers now. If conditions no longer allow for a secure deployment, then the government must act decisively and begin the process of bringing them home. This is not a time for ambiguity. It is a time for leadership.”

“We honor the professionalism and discipline of our Defence Force personnel. They have represented our country with pride and dignity. It is now the government’s solemn duty to ensure their lives are protected, their families reassured, and —if necessary-their return expedited. No mission is worth a single Bahamian life lost to indecision or delay.”