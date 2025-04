TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO — The 2025 CARIFTA Track & Field and Aquatics Championships have officially kicked off under the theme “Igniting Passion, Fueling Dreams.”

Day one began with the opening ceremony at the iconic Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Eyewitness Sports is on these scene delivering live updates, top moments, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, brought to you by Bahamas Striping Group of Companies.

Photo credit: Jahiem Rahming ( @jxhiemt_ )