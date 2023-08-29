Carnival to open itineraries for its Grand Bahama cruise port destination next month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Carnival Cruise Line revealed yesterday that it is preparing to welcome cruises to its new cruise port destination on Grand Bahama, which will be called Celebration Key.

Once complete, the exclusive destination will be capable of welcoming two million guests per year, according to the cruise line.

“We are working very closely with the Government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

“Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, every day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making with a variety of experiences and something for everyone.”

The “Celebration Key” name is based on Carnival’s vision for the destination to be a celebration of all that Carnival and The Bahamas have to offer for a memorable vacation.

Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with abundant features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach and Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival guests to enjoy.

The adjacent cruise pier will be able to accommodate up to two of Carnival’s Excel-class ships simultaneously to allow guests to walk off the ship and arrive at Celebration Key. A groundbreaking ceremony for the destination was held in May 2022.

Design, engineering and construction work is now underway.

Carnival plans to announce further details of the destination in late September, along with opening for sale the first itineraries on at least ten ships from multiple homeports that will include a visit to Celebration Key, with the first cruises calling on the destination in July 2025.