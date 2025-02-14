Carnival seeks to dispel “narrative,” on port vendor selection

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Carnival Cruiseline, in response to allegations that its vendor selection process for its new multi-million-dollar cruise port in East Grand Bahama was not fairly offered to Grand Bahamian vendors, noted in a press statement issued late Thursday afternoon that its team is “still in the process of finalizing vendor selections.”

The statement came on the heels of a Grand Bahamian business owner alleging that her family business, Freeport Jewelers, was sidelined by the mega cruise company to accommodate an international jewelry brand based in New Providence. She also alleged that Grand Bahamian business owners were not being given first preference in the vendor selection process.

Eyewitness News has been made to understand that a number of Bahamian brands, including Bahari Bahamas, have been selected to operate within the new port, according to well placed sources.

The statement from Carnival asserted, “Carnival Corporation remains committed to empowering as many Grand Bahamians as possible. We have made great strides in this regard and are excited about our progress.”

“Once we have fully executed contract agreements with these vendors, we will issue a public update on the partnerships that have been formed. “

Eyewitness News attempted to interview a Grand Bahamian vendor who has been selected to operate within the port, which is pegged to open in July 2025, but the business owner was unable to grant an interview because of an existing NDA with Carnival.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Carnival communication executives who declined an interview concerning the recent allegations made but offered assurances that its team will engage in interviews concerning the road ahead and the empowerment of Grand Bahamians in the coming weeks.