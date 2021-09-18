Carnival Pride makes line’s first call to Freeport since resuming service

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s highly anticipated return to guest operations, Carnival Pride arrived in Freeport, Bahamas, yesterday.

It was the first time a Carnival ship has returned with guests since March 2020.

Carnival Pride’s seven-day Bahamas cruise departed from Baltimore on September 12, with additional stops in Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “We are delighted to resume our Carnival Pride sailings and to offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Freeport while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.

“On behalf of Carnival, I would like to thank our partners in Freeport for working with us to bring safe cruising and our guests back to The Bahamas.”

With nine of its ships already in guest operations, additional ships will resume service in the coming weeks and months as the line’s successful restart of operations continues.

For additional information, visit www.carnival.com or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.