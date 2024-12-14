CARNIVAL KIDS: Hundreds enjoy free rides and food, courtesy of Island Luck Cares Foundation.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Hundreds of children spent the majority of their Saturday on the carnival grounds enjoying free carnival rides and free food, thanks to the Island Luck Cares Foundation.

The organization’s chief executive officer, His Excellency Sebas Bastian told Eyewitness News that he rented out the carnival to give children an early Christmas gift.

The kids had free access to all of the rides available from 12:00-4:00PM.

A number of kids asserted that the Ferris wheel was their favorite ride.

Saturday’s activists for the school-aged children come as some students have already wrapped up end-of-term examinations, allowing them to enjoy the Christmas break with a day well-spent on the carnival grounds during the holidays.