Carnival expects to welcome first passengers to GB cruise port in Q2 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Carnival Cruise Lines executive said yesterday that the company is moving “full steam ahead” on the upland and marina component of its Grand Bahama cruise port development which is expected to welcome its first passengers in the second quarter of 2025.

Juan Fernandez vice-president of port operations for Carnival told the Grand Bahama Business Outlook conference yesterday that the company estimates that by the second year of operation, as many as 1,000 new jobs will be created.

“Since our groundbreaking in May 2022, we are very proud of the progress we have made. We are moving full speed ahead on both the marina and upland components of the project. We have finished all of the clearing work and we are now in the process of dredging and reclaiming the land,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez noted that Carnival is “very close” to selecting a company to design and build the pier for the cruise port which is expected to welcome its first passengers in the second quarter of 2025. He also noted that over the next several months Carnival will begin hiring for key operational positions.

“This project is only one of many ways in which Carnival Corp continues to show our commitment and partnership with The Bahamas in general and Grand Bahama in particular,” said Fernandez.

The cruise port represents an investment of over 200 million for Carnival. Fernandez noted that there will be Bahamian-operated retail as well as food and beverage options.

Fernandez noted that 80 Bahamians are currently working on the site through various suppliers, with more new employment opportunities to come.

“We estimate that by the end of the second year of operations, as many as 1,000 new jobs will be created,” he said.