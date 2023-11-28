Carnival Cruise Lines GB cruise port likey to surpass 2.2 million annual visitor projections

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Carnival executives said yesterday that its Celebration Key cruise port destination in Grand Bahama will likely surpass the initial projections of 2.2 million annual visitors, noting that the goal is to make the $500 million development “authentically and uniquely Bahamian.”

Carnival Cruise Line held a Town Hall meeting at Margaritaville Resort Monday afternoon to shed light on opportunities in the food and beverage sector at the new cruise port destination for Nassau-based business. Carnival Crusie Line executive noted that while the development is based on Grand Bahama, “it presents opportunities for all Bahamians.”

The company views its investment in the multi-million dollar cruise port on Grand Bahama as its “largest project ever,” with the potential to generate substantial economic opportunities, particularly for the local population.

Our guests are enthusiastic about this destination,” said Juan Fernandez, Vice President of Destination Operations. “This is going to be Bahamian-inspired. We don’t want it to be Orlando in The Bahamas. We want it to be authentically Bahamian and uniquely Bahamian. We want our guests to enjoy The Bahamas.”

Fernandez aIS that the cruise port aims to reintroduce Grand Bahama as a premier cruise destination.

He further noted that the project will provide jobs in construction, food and beverage services, onshore excursions, and transportation, and more. Carnival Cruise Lines is expected to hire about 300 plus direct employees and create more than 400 indirect jobs. Additionally, there will be 50 retail outlets of varying sizes and more than 20 food and beverage outlets. Eighteen ships from more than ten ports are anticipated to visit the destination.

Fernandez said that while the initial projection is 2.2 million guests annually, the cruise port will most likely surpass that projection. The inaugural cruise to this destination is scheduled for July 2025.

